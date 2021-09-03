Business Break
Sports Overtime: Week 3 Lineup

WTVM Sports Overtime (sponsors)(WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!

It’s Week 3 of Sports Overtime.

Sports Leader 9′s Dave Platta and Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 3:

  • Spencer at Northside
  • Hardaway at Callaway
  • Harris County at Upson Lee
  • Central Macon at Pacelli
  • Brookstone at First Presbyterian
  • Smiths Station at Central
  • Auburn at Prattville
  • Park Crossing at Russell County
  • R.E. Lee at Eufaula
  • Valley at Carver Montgomery
  • Springwood at Chambers Academy
  • Cornerstone at Lakeside

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

