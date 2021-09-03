State offices to close until Sept. 4 in push to get state employees vaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All state offices in Georgia will be closed starting today until Tuesday, September 4.

This is part of an effort to get more state employees vaccinated.

Governor Brian Kemp says he hopes by closing state offices, it will be an incentive for more Georgian’s to get the shot. He also adds he will not be mandating state employees get the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.