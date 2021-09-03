Business Break
Advertisement

State offices to close until Sept. 4 in push to get state employees vaccinated

The State of Georgia flag flies over the GBI office in Americus. Barnes was a state court judge.
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All state offices in Georgia will be closed starting today until Tuesday, September 4.

This is part of an effort to get more state employees vaccinated.

Governor Brian Kemp says he hopes by closing state offices, it will be an incentive for more Georgian’s to get the shot. He also adds he will not be mandating state employees get the vaccine.

