Suspect arrested after shooting, killing woman in Barbour County

Barbour County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect after shooting, killing woman
Barbour County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect after shooting, killing woman(Source: Barbour County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One woman is dead after being shot multiple times on Tuesday afternoon.

On September 2, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police responded to a call in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, the victim as been identified as 57-year-old Tammy Ingram.

After the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office made contact with witnesses, a suspect was identified as 48-year-old Anthony Lee Tyler.

The witnesses told the sheriff’s office that Ingram was sunbathing in a chair when Tyler approached her. The two started arguing and the witnesses heard a shot fired. They then saw Ingram running away from Tyler. He was chasing Ingram on foot while waving a “black weapon,” pointing and shooting at Ingram. Ingram fell on the ground and Tyler stood over her as she waved her hands back and forth. Tyler then fired multiple more shots, killing Ingram.

Witnesses say Tyler calmly walked back to his trailer, stood in the front looking at Ingram, and then exited out the other side. He got into his vehicle and drove off.

With the description of the vehicle the witnesses gave, the Eufaula Police Department identified Tyler traveling southbound on Hwy. 431. He was stopped by Eufaula police on Hwy. 431 and Hwy. 30, and was airlifted to Baptist South in Montgomery due to a possible overdose.

He is currently in critical condition.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office extends their condolences to the Ingram family.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

