Three out of four defendants plea guilty in felony case for criminal damage to Columbus Civic Center parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three out of the four men who were arrested for criminal damage to the Columbus Civic Center parking lot entered a plea deal on Friday, Sept. 3.

Jonathan Justo-Botello, Christopher M. Black, and Christopher J. Garner all entered a plea deal to misdemeanor charges rather than the felony charges they were originally arrested for back in 2020. Their plea deals include 12 months probation, community service and they will be ordered to pay a $500 fine.

The fourth defendant, Erik D. Whittington, did not enter a plea deal because he was not present in court.

District Attorney Mark Jones filed a motion to drop the charges against him, which include damage to property and and interference with government property. During his campaign to become district attorney, he made a video at the Columbus Civic Center and tire tracks were left all over the parking lot.

Jones’ court date is set for September 13.

