LaGrange man arrested on two counts of child molestation

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a LaGrange man on two counts of child molestation.

On September 2, sheriffs arrested 64-year-old Russell Shane Blanks and charged him with two counts of child molestation. The investigation began in 2018 - and involves two different victims.

The first case occurred from 2011 to 2014 and the second case happened in 2017.

Anyone with information regarding the arrest of Blanks should call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616.

