Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange man arrested on two counts of child molestation

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(WRDW)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a LaGrange man on two counts of child molestation.

On September 2, sheriffs arrested 64-year-old Russell Shane Blanks and charged him with two counts of child molestation. The investigation began in 2018 - and involves two different victims.

The first case occurred from 2011 to 2014 and the second case happened in 2017.

Anyone with information regarding the arrest of Blanks should call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
Columbus City Council approves 37 Crime Prevention Grants
Columbus City Council issues local state of emergency
Off-leash dog park with food and drinks to open in Columbus
Fetch Park to hold grand opening in Columbus this weekend
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare
Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Search underway to find Lake Martin boat crash victim

Latest News

Fourth man arrested in relation to campaign music video for new DA-elect
Three out of four defendants plea guilty in felony case for criminal damage to Columbus Civic Center parking lot
One person dead after overnight shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus
One person dead after overnight shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus
Scott’s Miracle Riders raise money for CSU
Scott’s Miracle Riders raise money for CSU nursing
Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney weighs in on plea deals in Circuit
Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney weighs in on plea deals in Circuit