Troup County Government Center, convenience centers to be closed on Labor Day

Troup Co. Government Center mandates face coverings amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Troup Co. Government Center mandates face coverings amid rise in COVID-19 cases(Source: Troup County Government)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Government Center and all convenience centers will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6.

They will be closed to observe the Labor Day Holiday. The Troup Co. Government Center and all convenience centers will return to normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

For more information and normal hours of operation, please visit: https://www.troupcountyga.gov/

