West Georgia DPH offering free drive-thru COVID-19 tests in Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County office of the West Georgia Department of Health will be offering free COVID-19 tests next week.

It will be held at the Mike Tracy Arena on Highway 116 in Hamilton. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Online registration is required ahead of time. To register, click here.

Pam Kirkland with the Georgia Department of Health also stopped by WTVM Studios to talk with Roslyn Giles about the event at 5:30. Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.