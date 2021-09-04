Columbus Miracle Riders raising money for CSU pediatric nursing students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scott’s Miracle Riders are now on their way through 50 states in the next three weeks. The goal - to raise a lot of money to help pediatric nursing students at Columbus State University, ultimately helping children.

Their journey began this morning at CSU and their first stop is Johnson City, Tennessee.

All you see is smiling, waving and laughter as Scott’s Miracle Riders said their final goodbyes to friends, family and CSU staff Friday morning.

“There is a lot of people behind us, as you can see that make this work, this is not a one person show,” said Founder of Scott’s Miracle Riders Scott Ressmeyer.

In just 21 days they are hoping to cross 50 states and raise $1 million dollars to help aspiring pediatric nurses at CSU get more hands on experience.

“We ride our bikes to make a difference in one child’s life and those nurses will make a difference in a lot of children’s lives,” said Ressmeyer.

Resseymer says this year is the first year they will be traveling through all 50 states clocking a total of 10,000 miles.

“Which means we will be in Alaska and in Hawaii,” said Resseymer.

And as they trek 400 to 500 miles a day, sometimes in the rain and even snow, they’ll keep in mind the children they’re riding for.

“It touches your heart and you know you’re doing it for a really good reason,” said Resseymer.

Miracle Rider and Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley, who is leaving his post for the duration of his trip, yet keeping in contact with his staff through technology, says the best is being able to help children while doing something they love.

“We are just a bunch of guys who like to ride and we found a cause to do it for, which is one child at a time,” said Jolley.

You can follow along on The Miracle Riders Journey through their Facebook page.

