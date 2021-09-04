Crash involving overturned vehicle causing delays on I-85 in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ga. (WTVM) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays on Interstate 85 southbound in Opelika.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened at the 62 mile marker. The right lane and right shoulder are blocked. Moderate delays are expected.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area.

News Leader 9 will provide updates as crews work to clear the scene.

