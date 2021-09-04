Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a vehicle at Peachtree Mall.

Sheriff Greg Countryman confirmed the body was found in a car suffering from a gunshot wound but it is unclear if foul play is suspected.

There are no additional details available at this time.

This is a developing story, please stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online for more updates.

