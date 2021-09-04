Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall

Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a vehicle at Peachtree Mall.

Sheriff Greg Countryman confirmed the body was found in a car suffering from a gunshot wound but it is unclear if foul play is suspected.

There are no additional details available at this time.

This is a developing story, please stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
One person dead after overnight shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus
One person dead after overnight shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus
Barbour County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect after shooting, killing woman
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in Barbour County
Fourth man arrested in relation to campaign music video for new DA-elect
Three out of four defendants plea guilty in felony case for criminal damage to Columbus Civic Center parking lot
1 dead in fatal motorcycle, car crash in Harris Co.
1 dead in fatal motorcycle, truck crash on Hwy. 27 in Harris Co.

Latest News

Uhaul death suspect
Fatal hit and run suspect pleads not guilty
Uhaul death suspect
Fatal hit and run suspect pleads not guilty
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against District Attorney Mark Jones
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against District Attorney Mark Jones
West Georgia DPH offering free drive-thru COVID-19 tests in Harris Co.
West Georgia DPH offering free drive-thru COVID-19 tests in Harris Co.