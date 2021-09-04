Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

East Alabama Health reports alarming spike in COVID deaths

(Source: East Alabama Health)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Health has released new data showing an alarming spike in COVID deaths.

The organization says there have been 26 COVID-related deaths at East Alabama Medical Center in the past month. In comparison, there were 28 deaths at the hospital between March 1 and July 31.

As of Friday, September 3, there were 91 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 91 patients, 25 were in the intensive care unit and 22 were on ventilators.

Data shows younger, middle age, and older individuals are all among the hospitalized patients.

(Source: East Alabama Health)

East Alabama Health say being vaccinated greatly reduces your chance of hospitalization, ventilation and death. Severe illness affects all age groups, the health organization added.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
1 dead in fatal motorcycle, car crash in Harris Co.
1 dead in fatal motorcycle, truck crash on Hwy. 27 in Harris Co.
One person dead after overnight shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus
One person dead after overnight shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus
Barbour County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect after shooting, killing woman
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in Barbour County
Fourth man arrested in relation to campaign music video for new DA-elect
Three out of four defendants plea guilty in felony case for criminal damage to Columbus Civic Center parking lot

Latest News

West Georgia DPH offering free drive-thru COVID-19 tests in Harris Co.
West Georgia DPH offering free drive-thru COVID-19 tests in Harris Co.
CSU students, staff hold protest over current mask protocols
CSU students, staff hold protest over current mask protocols
They thought they were healthy. But then COVID-19 struck - and wouldn't leave.
Most of family of 5 deemed COVID-19 long haulers
Scott’s Miracle Riders raise money for CSU
Scott’s Miracle Riders raise money for CSU nursing