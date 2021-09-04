Business Break
Man facing charges after LaGrange woman injured in stabbing

(KOSA)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a mother injured.

Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to Well Star Medical Center in reference to a woman who had been stabbed. The victim told police she was sitting on the couch with the father of her two kids when he snapped and started stabbing her body with a pocket knife, resulting in visible injuries.

Police say the incident happened in the 1000 block of Houston Street.

Authorities say the suspect, Desmond Gaskin, fled the scene and was later apprehended by Georgia State Patrol. He faces charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to children third degree.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

