Moderate delays expected after wreck on Hwy. 280 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A wreck is causing delays on U.S. Highway 280 in Lee County.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened at mile marker 119. That’s near Love’s Travel Stop and US280/431 and Lee Road 248. One southbound lane is blocked.

News Leader 9 will provide updates as crews work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.