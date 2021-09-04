Business Break
A Perfect Forecast for SEC Football!!

Anna’s Forecast
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims
By Anna Sims
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a perfect weekend forecast ahead for Labor Day Weekend and the first weekend of SEC Football! There was a fall-like crispness in the air this morning that made it feel like football season. We have abundant sunshine around for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper-80s and lower-90s both days and low humidity levels to make it feel very pleasant today. Clouds and humidity build back in by Labor Day, and we will introduce a slim rain chance for Monday. The best shot at rain/storms comes midweek, and that will put highs back in the upper-80s through the end of the week. We are tracking another cold front that may bring a shot of drier air and cooler temperatures back for the end of next week, but we will have to keep an eye on that as we get closer to midweek.

