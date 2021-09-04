Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 3
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from September 3, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.
Scores from Alabama and Georgia
- Spencer(6) at Northside(62)
- Hardaway(14) at Callaway(23)
- Harris County(28) at Upson Lee(29)
- Central Macon(7) at Pacelli(17)
- Brookstone(7) at First Presbyterian(28)
- Smiths Station(0) at Central(56)
- Auburn(20) at Prattville(14)
- Park Crossing(23) at Russell County(21)
- R.E. Lee(17) at Eufaula(10)
- Valley(22) at Carver Montgomery(34)
- Springwood at Chambers Academy (49)
To vote for Play of the Week, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.