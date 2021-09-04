Business Break
Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 3

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from September 3, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Alabama and Georgia

  • Spencer(6) at Northside(62)
  • Hardaway(14) at Callaway(23)
  • Harris County(28) at Upson Lee(29)
  • Central Macon(7) at Pacelli(17)
  • Brookstone(7) at First Presbyterian(28)
  • Smiths Station(0) at Central(56)
  • Auburn(20) at Prattville(14)
  • Park Crossing(23) at Russell County(21)
  • R.E. Lee(17) at Eufaula(10)
  • Valley(22) at Carver Montgomery(34)
  • Springwood at Chambers Academy (49)

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

