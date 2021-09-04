Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 3

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from September 3, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Alabama and Georgia

Spencer(6) at Northside(62)

Hardaway(14) at Callaway(23)

Harris County(28) at Upson Lee(29)

Central Macon(7) at Pacelli(17)

Brookstone(7) at First Presbyterian(28)

Smiths Station(0) at Central(56)

Auburn(20) at Prattville(14)

Park Crossing(23) at Russell County(21)

R.E. Lee(17) at Eufaula(10)

Valley(22) at Carver Montgomery(34)

Springwood at Chambers Academy (49)

