Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

7 people wounded when man opens fire in Georgia college town

Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens...
Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens after a large fight broke out.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say seven people were wounded in a shooting in Georgia when a gunman fired into a crowd of people.

Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens after a large fight broke out.

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett says the injuries to the seven victims are not considered life-threatening.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that police were searching for a 21-year-old man whom they consider a suspect in the shooting.

They described him as armed and dangerous, and are seeking help from the public as they search for him.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Few other details were immediately available Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
EMT Logan Wade
Georgia EMT struck, killed by vehicle while rendering aid at crash scene
1 dead in fatal motorcycle, car crash in Harris Co.
1 dead in fatal motorcycle, truck crash on Hwy. 27 in Harris Co.
Crash involving overturned vehicle cleared on I-85 in Opelika
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for infant boy from Georgia

Latest News

Alabama hospitals to honor COVID victims with moment of silence
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why
FILE - An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights," takes off from...
US Navy IDs 5 killed in helicopter crash off California