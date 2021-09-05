Business Break
Alabama hospitals to honor COVID victims with moment of silence

(WBRC)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Hospitals across Alabama, including East Alabama Medical Center, will pause for a moment of silence honoring the thousands of Alabamians that have died of COVID-19.

The Alabama Hospital Association (AHA) called for the statewide moment of silence to be held Tuesday, September 7 at noon. The reflection also calls for remembering those who are currently battling the virus, their loved ones, and healthcare providers.

AHA says over 12,000 Alabamians have died of COVID-19 complications since the pandemic began.

The organization is encouraging all Alabamians to participate in the reflection from wherever they are.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

