Columbus development brings Fetch Park with full-service bar

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Pup parents have a new spot to hang out with their fur babies at the Fountain City’s newest park downtown.

Fetch Park, where people can unleash their pups and unwind, is officially open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

“The doors opened this morning at eight and we’ve had steady flow coming in,” said Principal of The Cotton Companies Martin Huff.

With a full-service bar, a food truck selling rib tips and pulled pork and a jumbotron playing sports, Chad Layfield is happy he and his fiancée made the trip to the park from Cataula, Georgia.

“I mean, you can’t ask for anything better,” said Layfield. “I got her, I got all the dogs to play with so it’s really going good.”

The concept started in Atlanta where the first Fetch Park opened in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. While the park is free for people who don’t need to bring a dog to enter, those bringing pups can either pay $10 a day, or a monthly, or annual membership fee.

The new facility, in between midtown and uptown Columbus, is part of the Cotton Companies’ latest project called Midcity Yards.

With many people isolated during the pandemic, those at this opening say they’re happy to have somewhere to hang out and stay safe.

“With this pandemic going on, it’s nice to get out and talk to people and see people,” said Layfield.

“This being an outdoor event and facility, it’s easier to keep the social distancing, but still be social with family and your pet,” said Cesar Bautista, owner of the Bodega food truck at Fetch Park.

But that’s not all to come. Huff says more facilities will be open at Fetch Park next spring.

“The building behind me will be a brewery, a restaurant, current State Brewery and Moe’s Original BBQ.”

The new park is at 1432 Fifth Avenue and all dogs visiting the park must have their latest vaccinations. More information about the park and its rules can be found here.

