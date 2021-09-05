Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Crash causing delays on Hwy. 280 in Lee County

(KOSA)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Crews are on the scene of a ‘moderate’ crash on Highway 280 in Lee County.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the crash happened at mile marker 125.7, near Lee Road 179. That’s near Ashley Outdoors in Salem.

Both directions of traffic are affected, ALDOT says. Moderate delays are expected and motorists should proceed the area with caution.

News Leader 9 will provide updates as crews work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
EMT Logan Wade
Georgia EMT struck, killed by vehicle while rendering aid at crash scene
1 dead in fatal motorcycle, car crash in Harris Co.
1 dead in fatal motorcycle, truck crash on Hwy. 27 in Harris Co.
Crash involving overturned vehicle cleared on I-85 in Opelika
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for infant boy from Georgia

Latest News

Wreck cleared on Hwy. 280 in Lee County
Crash involving overturned vehicle cleared on I-85 in Opelika
1 dead in fatal motorcycle, car crash in Harris Co.
1 dead in fatal motorcycle, truck crash on Hwy. 27 in Harris Co.
River Oak Way in Phenix City closes for repair
River Oak Way in Phenix City closes for repair