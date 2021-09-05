Crash causing delays on Hwy. 280 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Crews are on the scene of a ‘moderate’ crash on Highway 280 in Lee County.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the crash happened at mile marker 125.7, near Lee Road 179. That’s near Ashley Outdoors in Salem.

Both directions of traffic are affected, ALDOT says. Moderate delays are expected and motorists should proceed the area with caution.

News Leader 9 will provide updates as crews work to clear the scene.

