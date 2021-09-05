Business Break
A Few Showers Around for Labor Day

Anna’s Forecast!
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday’s forecast features lots of dry sunshine as humidity levels stay low and rain chances stay out of the forecast. Highs top out in the upper-80s with pleasant conditions. Clouds begin to build in overnight, but especially by Monday afternoon. Muggy air will begin to return to the forecast as well on Labor Days as highs climb to the lower-90s with a few stray showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. The best shot at rain or storms will come on Wednesday, but after that we are tracking another cold front that could being us another reprieve from muggy conditions. Highs will return to the mid-80s by Wednesday and will stay there until next weekend.

