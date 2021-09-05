MCSD reports 166 COVID cases among students, staffers; 1,001 quarantined

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has released the latest numbers of COVID cases in the system.

The data shows a decrease from the numbers reported the previous week.

For the week of August 30 - September 3, the district reports:

146 positive COVID-19 cases among students

20 positive COVID-19 cases among staffers

MCSD says 971 students and 30 staffers were self-quarantined or isolated.

Over 30,000 students are enrolled in the Muscogee County School District.

