MCSD reports 166 COVID cases among students, staffers; 1,001 quarantined

(Katie Aupperle)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has released the latest numbers of COVID cases in the system.

The data shows a decrease from the numbers reported the previous week.

For the week of August 30 - September 3, the district reports:

  • 146 positive COVID-19 cases among students
  • 20 positive COVID-19 cases among staffers

MCSD says 971 students and 30 staffers were self-quarantined or isolated.

Over 30,000 students are enrolled in the Muscogee County School District.

