MCSD reports 166 COVID cases among students, staffers; 1,001 quarantined
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has released the latest numbers of COVID cases in the system.
The data shows a decrease from the numbers reported the previous week.
For the week of August 30 - September 3, the district reports:
- 146 positive COVID-19 cases among students
- 20 positive COVID-19 cases among staffers
MCSD says 971 students and 30 staffers were self-quarantined or isolated.
Over 30,000 students are enrolled in the Muscogee County School District.
