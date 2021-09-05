Piedmont Columbus Regional honors Harris Co. law enforcement officers

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional (PCR) has named two Harris County law enforcement officers as its September First Friday Heroes.

Lieutenant Kyle Senette and Corporal Ryan Campbell came to the aid of a two-year-old boy after he felt into a pool.

Officials say the kid wandered outside to his grandmother’s house two doors down while his family was asleep. The grandmother, who was out of town, got an alert from her security system and saw the child heading towards the swimming pool, later falling in, according to PCR. She then called 911.

After a neighbor pulled the toddler out of the pool, the officers began CPR and were able to resuscitate him. EMS rushed the child to Piedmont Columbus Regional before he was later transferred to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for a higher level of care. He was released from the hospital two days later.

PCR says because of the quick efforts by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County EMS’ compassionate care, there was a positive outcome from the accident.

Senette and Campbell will be honored for their heroic efforts during a ceremony at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.