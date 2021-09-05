Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: Four shot dead in Houston house that was set ablaze

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were...
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say firefighters found two adults and two children dead of apparent gunshot wounds after extinguishing a blaze at a Houston home.

Police Chief Troy Finner says there weren’t any signs of forced entry at the house in the southwest of the city and the fire may have been an attempt to destroy evidence or disguise something at the scene.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m.

Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range.

He didn’t identify the dead, saying police hadn’t yet notified their family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
EMT Logan Wade
Georgia EMT struck, killed by vehicle while rendering aid at crash scene
1 dead in fatal motorcycle, car crash in Harris Co.
1 dead in fatal motorcycle, truck crash on Hwy. 27 in Harris Co.
Crash involving overturned vehicle cleared on I-85 in Opelika
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for infant boy from Georgia

Latest News

A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why
FILE - An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights," takes off from...
US Navy IDs 5 killed in helicopter crash off California
Troup County officials announce death of beloved teacher, wife of longtime commissioner
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby