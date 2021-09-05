Business Break
Taste Of Fall For The Long Weekend

Latest information from the National Hurricane Center
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - I’m sure you felt it stepping outside today! It was undoubtedly nice and pleasant with low humidity values and not as hot as it could be. We are in store for yet another cool and crisp overnight with plenty of low 60s across the Valley, with upper 50s likely in the normally cooler locations. Sunday will feature partly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 in spots with not as humid conditions as well. But we all know the tastes of fall we get here don’t stick around for a long time, so back to some more humid air for Labor Day with a very small (10-20%) rain coverage, most stay dry. We’ll be watching some moisture from the tropics for the middle part of next week, whether it is an organized system or not remains to be seen, but a wet go of things Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. after that point, perhaps another cold front with lower humidity on the back side! We’ll see and keep you updated! Have a great Saturday night!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

