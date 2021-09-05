Business Break
Troup County officials announce death of beloved teacher, wife of longtime commissioner

(Source: Troup County Government)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County government officials have announced the death of beloved teacher Cheris English.

She died on Friday, September 3 - just one month after the death of her husband, Honorable Richard English, Jr., the was the longest serving commissioner in Georgia - serving Troup County’s District 5 for 43 consecutive years.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the English family as they navigate this difficult time,” said Eric L. Mosley, Troup County Manager. “Richard and Cheris have both left lasting impressions on Troup County history, and we cannot thank them enough for the strength, dedication, and love they have shown our community throughout many decades of service.”

Cheris and Richard were married for over 60 years, officials added. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

