92 test positive for COVID-19 in Auburn City Schools

(Live 5 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District has released its weekly coronavirus data.

For the week of August 30 - September 3, the school district recorded 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The district says 72 students received notice of possible exposure at school.

The number of positive cases is similar to data released last week.

The Auburn City School District provides updates on coronavirus cases every Sunday evening.

