CHIME IN: Show us your favorite summer memory!

farming, gardening, agriculture and people concept - happy senior couple at summer farm
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Labor Day to all of the hardworkers! For most, Labor Day is a much needed day off. As we know Labor Day is the last official summer holiday before leaves start changing and the weather starts cooling.

So, we want to see your favorite summer memory - whether it be having the best ice cream of your life or taking the best trip you’ve ever been on! The memory doesn’t have to be from this year - it can be from 20 years ago. Some of our best memories are from childhood.

So, click the link below and submit your favorite summer memories!

