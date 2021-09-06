Crash involving motorcycle leaves all blocked on JR Allen Pkwy. WB in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A crash involving a motorcycle has left all westbound blocked lanes on JR Allen Parkway/Highway 22 in Columbus.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the crash happened past 2nd Avenue. There is no word on any injuries.

GDOT estimates the scene to be cleared around 9 p.m. Motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.

A separate accident is causing delays to eastbound traffic on Hwy. 22 near 2nd Avenue.

