Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Crash involving motorcycle leaves all blocked on JR Allen Pkwy. WB in Columbus

(Source: Aaron Lee / WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A crash involving a motorcycle has left all westbound blocked lanes on JR Allen Parkway/Highway 22 in Columbus.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the crash happened past 2nd Avenue. There is no word on any injuries.

GDOT estimates the scene to be cleared around 9 p.m. Motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.

A separate accident is causing delays to eastbound traffic on Hwy. 22 near 2nd Avenue.

(Source: Aaron Lee / WTVM)

News Leader 9 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
EMT Logan Wade
Georgia EMT struck, killed by vehicle while rendering aid at crash scene
1 dead in fatal motorcycle, car crash in Harris Co.
1 dead in fatal motorcycle, truck crash on Hwy. 27 in Harris Co.
Crash involving overturned vehicle cleared on I-85 in Opelika
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for infant boy from Georgia

Latest News

Hwy. 280 crash in Lee County cleared
Wreck cleared on Hwy. 280 in Lee County
Crash involving overturned vehicle cleared on I-85 in Opelika
1 dead in fatal motorcycle, car crash in Harris Co.
1 dead in fatal motorcycle, truck crash on Hwy. 27 in Harris Co.