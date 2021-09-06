Business Break
Data shows overcrowding at Columbus hospitals

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New data from the Georgia Coordinating Center, which provides information for EMS personnel and hospitals, shows local medical centers are at a high capacity.

According to the organization’s data, both the midtown and northside campuses of Piedmont Columbus Regional are severely overcrowded.

The hospitals are seeing a high amount of patients in the emergency room and intensive care units. The data did not show how many people are in the hospitals now.

St. Francis Hospital is only shown to be overcrowded for the same reason as Piedmont.

