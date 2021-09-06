Death investigation underway after man dead, shooting on Colorado Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after one man is dead following a shooting on Colorado Street in Columbus.

The incident happened in the 2900 block of Colorado Street early Monday morning.

According to Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, the victim has been identified as 36-year-old Emanuel Mennefield.

The cause of death has not yet been released at this time and will be pending autopsy results.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.