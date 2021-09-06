Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

First responder urges Alabamians to the COVID vaccine after losing his mother to the virus

A local first responder is hoping his story will encourage more people to get vaccinated...
A local first responder is hoping his story will encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local first responder is hoping his story will encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

He risked his own life trying to save his mother who recently died from COVID.

Dennis Stefaniak has been in law enforcement for the state of Alabama for 20 years. He said as a first responder, he rolled up his sleeve to get the COVID vaccine as soon as it was available to him.

He couldn’t convince his mother to get vaccinated and unfortunately, she died from the virus.

Stefaniak’s mother, Rita Norris, was diagnosed with COVID on August 20th.

He said at the time, she wasn’t showing any symptoms other than feeling tired.

But just six days later she felt the need to go to the hospital.

She called Stefaniak’s brother to help her but collapsed at the front door of her house.

His brother called him to help.

They performed CPR on their mother until the paramedics arrived, with Stefaniak giving her rescue breaths, but it was too late.

It’s been a week since his mother’s passing, and Stefaniak said he still has not tested positive for the virus, nor has he had any symptoms.

He said that’s because of the protection he got from the vaccine.

“That touched my heart to want to get to…you know…as many people as I can to say, ‘Hey, you know, the vaccine works.’ You know, it’s not a government conspiracy, you know. They’re trying to stop, you know, the virus. People need to realize that it’s not some kind of conspiracy behind our government. You know, they’re actually trying to save people’s lives,” Stefaniak explained.

Rita Norris was 69 years old.

Stefaniak said she was a healthy woman with no underlying health conditions.

He said he hopes his family’s tragedy will encourage others to educate themselves on the vaccine and get the shot.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Death investigation underway after man dead, shooting on Colorado Street in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
Hwy. 280 crash in Lee County cleared
JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus reopens after crash
EMT Logan Wade
Georgia EMT struck, killed by vehicle while rendering aid at crash scene

Latest News

COVID cases surge during the Labor Day holiday
CPD investigating another Monday night shooting
People across the Chattahoochee Valley celebrate Labor Day
36-year-old Emanuel Mennefield was shot overnight on Colorado Street.
‘My brother was not a fighter’: Family remembers Columbus shooting victim