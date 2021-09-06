Man injured following 27th St. shooting in Columbus
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1500 block of 27th Street.
Police say the shooting happened around 6 p.m. The shooting victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with non-life threatening injuries.
The manner of the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
