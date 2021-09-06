Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man injured following 27th St. shooting in Columbus

27th Street shooting
27th Street shooting(Walter Broseghini / WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1500 block of 27th Street.

Police say the shooting happened around 6 p.m. The shooting victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with non-life threatening injuries.

The manner of the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Death investigation underway after man dead, shooting on Colorado Street in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
Hwy. 280 crash in Lee County cleared
JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus reopens after crash
EMT Logan Wade
Georgia EMT struck, killed by vehicle while rendering aid at crash scene

Latest News

Data shows overcrowding at Columbus hospitals
The body of Zachary Dakota Lewis was recovered at Lake Martin on Sept. 5, 2021.
Missing Colorado man’s body recovered on Lake Martin
Police lights
Death investigation underway after man dead, shooting on Colorado Street in Columbus
farming, gardening, agriculture and people concept - happy senior couple at summer farm
CHIME IN: Show us your favorite summer memory!