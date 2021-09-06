Missing Colorado man’s body recovered on Lake Martin

LAKE MARTIN, Ala. (WSFA) - The search is over for a Colorado man who went missing after a boating incident on Lake Martin.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Zachary Dakota Lewis, 24, was found Sunday around 7:38 p.m. in the Big Kowaliga Creek area of Lake Martin near the Willow Point Golf Course.

The search for Lewis began after a boating incident Thursday. Lewis had been boating with friends when he entered the water and disappeared beneath the surface.

Additional details surrounding the boating incident and Lewis’ death have not been released.

Lake Martin is a man-made 44,000-acre reservoir about an hour northeast of Montgomery.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.