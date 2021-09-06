Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Missing Colorado man’s body recovered on Lake Martin

The search is over for a Colorado man who went missing after a boating incident on Lake Martin.
The search is over for a Colorado man who went missing after a boating incident on Lake Martin.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MARTIN, Ala. (WSFA) - The search is over for a Colorado man who went missing after a boating incident on Lake Martin.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Zachary Dakota Lewis, 24, was found Sunday around 7:38 p.m. in the Big Kowaliga Creek area of Lake Martin near the Willow Point Golf Course.

The search for Lewis began after a boating incident Thursday. Lewis had been boating with friends when he entered the water and disappeared beneath the surface.

Additional details surrounding the boating incident and Lewis’ death have not been released.

Lake Martin is a man-made 44,000-acre reservoir about an hour northeast of Montgomery.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
Hwy. 280 crash in Lee County cleared
Crash involving motorcycle leaves all WB lanes blocked on JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus
EMT Logan Wade
Georgia EMT struck, killed by vehicle while rendering aid at crash scene
Columbus development brings Fetch Park with full-service bar

Latest News

Police lights
Death investigation underway after man dead, shooting on Colorado Street in Columbus
farming, gardening, agriculture and people concept - happy senior couple at summer farm
CHIME IN: Show us your favorite summer memory!
92 test positive for COVID-19 in Auburn City Schools
The T-7A Red Hawk model was on display at the pre-game “Fan Fest.”
‘A taste of history:’ Montgomery’s Red Tails Classic honors the Tuskegee Airmen