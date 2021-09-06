Business Break
Muggy Air Returns for Labor Day

Anna’s Forecast!
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muggy air has made a return to the valley making it a good bit warmer this morning than we were over the weekend. We will see plentiful sunshine early on give way to partly cloudy skies and highs back in the 90s today with pop-up showers and storms this afternoon/evening. We will keep afternoon storms around through midweek before another cold front moves through on Thursday bringing much needed humidity relief back to the region. Highs are in the mid-to-upper 80s through the end of the week with clouds around until Friday. Once the front pushes through on Thursday, we will see high pressure building nearby to reinforce sunny conditions through the beginning of next week. With dry air staying in place after Friday, we will see another dose of cooler mornings and warmer afternoons through the weekend.

