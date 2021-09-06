‘My brother was not a fighter’: Family remembers Columbus shooting victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating an overnight shooting in the East Wynnton neighborhood on Colorado Street that left a man dead.

“The time y’all spend out here killing people, spend that with y’all family,” said Columbus resident Morgan Samone.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, Columbus police headed to the 2900 block of Colorado Street. When they arrived, officers discovered 36-year-old Emanuel Mennefield had been shot. The coroner’s office says he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.

“My brother was not a fighter,” said Emanuel’s sister, Lataina Mennefield. “He had no enemies. So, somebody took my brother’s life just to take it.”

“He’ll never tell you no,” said Emanuel’s cousin, Shonteria Newsone. “He don’t bother nobody. He’s the type of person that likes to have fun.”

A fun loving family man with three children, Emanuel’s sister, Lataina, says she hopes the community remembers his bright personality.

“Every time you saw him, you would see his smile,” said Lataina. “Every time. It was never a dull moment that he wasn’t smiling.”

While he was alive, Emanuel’s family says he was very helpful and the “family mechanic.”

“He worked hard now,” said Samone. “He’ll work two, three jobs and still fix your car. He’s going to tell you he tired but he’s going to get up and he’s going to do it.”

“He would get different cars and fix them up,” said Lataina. “He put his whole transmission in his car.”

Emanuel’s grieving mother, who drove all the way from Tallahasee, Florida when she heard about the horrible news, says she’ll miss her son who was taken away from her too soon.

“My son is a very good, nice person,” said Peeny Meeks. “He always did what you needed for everything that you want. He’s gone too early but never forgotten.”

Anyone with information related to this incident can leave an anonymous tip by calling Columbus Crime Stoppers at 706-653-3188, text VACS and your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or contact Sergeant Kyle Tuggle at 706-225-4377 or email him at ktuggle@columbusga.org.

