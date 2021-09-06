Business Break
Pelé says apparent colon tumor removed

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé says an apparent tumor on the right side of his colon has been removed in an operation.

The 80-year-old Pelé went to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo last week for routine exams when the tumor was found.

The hospital says he is in an intensive care unit and will be transferred to a regular room on Tuesday.

Pelé has had mobility problems since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012. He has been forced to use walkers and wheelchairs in public.

He has also been admitted to hospitals in recent years for kidney and prostate procedures.

Pelé is the only male player to win three World Cups.

