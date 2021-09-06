Tracking The Next Cold Front

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The middle part of the week will feature scattered showers and storms both for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The muggy air will remain with us during this time period as well with temperatures getting into the upper 80s and close to 90. The next change comes on Thursday with a cold front that clears the area allowing for lower humidity, and temperatures that drop into the low and middle 60s at night. That will surely be the next opportunity to open up the windows in the house! The dry weather continues into this upcoming weekend with sunshine and highs in the low 90s, so Labor Day of course is not the end of summer here in the Valley. Tropics feature Major Hurricane Larry that will move east of Bermuda and an area in the Gulf that has a very low chance of developing, but as we get towards the peak of hurricane season, stay with us for lots of updates.

