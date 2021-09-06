Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tracking The Next Cold Front

Law enforcement urges boating and COVID safety on Labor Day
Law enforcement urges boating and COVID safety on Labor Day(Lauren Adams)
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The middle part of the week will feature scattered showers and storms both for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The muggy air will remain with us during this time period as well with temperatures getting into the upper 80s and close to 90. The next change comes on Thursday with a cold front that clears the area allowing for lower humidity, and temperatures that drop into the low and middle 60s at night. That will surely be the next opportunity to open up the windows in the house! The dry weather continues into this upcoming weekend with sunshine and highs in the low 90s, so Labor Day of course is not the end of summer here in the Valley. Tropics feature Major Hurricane Larry that will move east of Bermuda and an area in the Gulf that has a very low chance of developing, but as we get towards the peak of hurricane season, stay with us for lots of updates.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Death investigation underway after man dead, shooting on Colorado Street in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
Hwy. 280 crash in Lee County cleared
Crash involving motorcycle leaves all WB lanes blocked on JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus
EMT Logan Wade
Georgia EMT struck, killed by vehicle while rendering aid at crash scene

Latest News

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Muggy Air Returns for Labor Day
APD investigate shooting at Lana Court in which an officer was wounded when another officer's...
Warm & Muggy Labor Day
Meteorologist Anna Sims
A Few Showers Around for Labor Day
Latest information from the National Hurricane Center
Taste Of Fall For The Long Weekend