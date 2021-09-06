Warm & Muggy Labor Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If anything is for certain this time of the year it is that the lower humidity comes and goes. We will have a few episodes of such changing weather patterns throughout September and beyond. So for Labor Day the trend is upward in terms of humidity with temperatures near 90 degrees, we introduce a small (10-30%) rain coverage for the afternoon after a mostly sunny morning. Heading in to the middle part of the week we get some tropical moisture from the Gulf that will raise our rain coverage to 30-50% Tuesday and Wednesday. As Thursday rolls around our attention turns to the next cold front that has a possibility of giving us another round of low humidity with pleasant 60s at night. Enjoy your holiday!

