Arrest made in connection to overnight Columbus murder

(Source: Muscogee County Sherriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in connection to an overnight murder.

Police say 26-year-old Quincy Wade was arrested in LaGrange and charged with the murder of 26-year-old Maurice Vaughn-Jackson. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court on Friday, September 10 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective S. Hayes at 706-225-4261 or shayes@columbusga.org. To give anonymous information, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

