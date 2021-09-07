Business Break
Better Rain Chances Wednesday; Drier Air Returns Late Week & Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers and storms will be in greater number as we head into Wednesday with tropical moisture increasing from the south and an approaching boundary from the north that will help to enhance our coverage of rain. The afternoon and evening will still feature the best chances of rain and storms, but the reward on the other side will be a push of drier air into the end of the week and for the upcoming weekend. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 80s (with some lower 90s in spots) as humidity drops and rain chances return to zero. As if often the case this time of year, whenever you have the big push of drier air, we ‘feel’ it more in the mornings - lows will be well into the 60s for Friday through Sunday mornings, with the potential for some 50s in the normally cooler spots early Friday! In the tropics, we’re watching that system in the Gulf that will enhance our rain chances tomorrow, but it won’t have a major impact on the coast. Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Larry continues to spin in the open ocean, no threat to the USA.

