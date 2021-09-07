Chance of Storms Around Through Mid-Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading back to work after Labor Day, warm and muggy weather will greet us again with mornings nowhere near as crisp as they were over the start of the holiday weekend. High temperatures will climb to near 90 again today with some hit-or-miss storms possible later this afternoon and evening under a mix of sun and clouds. A tropical wave moving in from the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow coupled with a stalled-out front over our area will bump up rain coverage even more for Wednesday (50-60%) and keep us on the muggy side.

Good news is another cold front moves in on Thursday and will dry us out again heading into the weekend. Plus, we’ll have another stretch of cooler than average mornings in the forecast starting Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s again! Afternoons won’t be too bad either with lower humidity and highs in the mid to upper 80s through Saturday. We can expect pleasant weather through the weekend with seasonable weather in store next week as highs return to the low 90s. Our next best chance of rain doesn’t look to arrive until *next* Wednesday, so overall the pattern looks pretty dry once we get past the middle of this week.

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.