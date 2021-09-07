Business Break
Columbus organizations hold free food giveaway

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus community leaders came together Monday to give out free food to anyone in need.

Thomas Welding & Auto on Brown Avenue partnered with House of Jesse and Veterans and Friends Association to provide free plates of barbeque chicken, baked beans, and potato salad.

Organizers says they handed out free food in an effort to get people in the community to come together and, hopefully, come up with solutions on how to stop the violence in their neighborhoods.

“We get a lot out of doing this because we’re trying to bring people together,” said Bobby Hodge, of Veterans and Friends Association. “We’re trying to address the crime areas that’s going on in our city, which is much too high. We’re trying to let people see that we’re showing love and we want them to show love in the community.”

The three organizations say they hope their efforts take the community’s mind off increased violence and instead show that there’s a lot of love in the Fountain City.

Organizers say they hope to have another food giveaway in the coming months to bring people together.

