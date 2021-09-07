Business Break
CPD investigating another Monday night shooting

(Walter Broseghini / WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating another Monday night shooting.

According to police, a man was shot around 9:45 p.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Courtland Avenue, but CPD says the victim may have been shot elsewhere.

The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Our crew found a police presence on nearby Wren Street. It is unclear if these two scenes are related.

(Walter Broseghini / WTVM)

News Leader 9 will provide updates on air and online as we learn more.

