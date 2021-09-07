Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

District Attorney Mark Jones indicted on several felony counts of misconduct while in office

District Attorney Mark Jones was indicted on several felony charges Tuesday, Sept. 7.
District Attorney Mark Jones was indicted on several felony charges Tuesday, Sept. 7.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - District Attorney Mark Jones was indicted on several felony counts of misconduct while in office Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Jones was indicted Tuesday by a Muscogee County Grand Jury on nine counts of misconduct while in office.

The charges include:

  • Two counts of bribery
  • Two counts of violation of oath by public officer
  • Two counts of influencing a witness
  • Two counts of attempted violation of oath by public officer
  • Attempted subordination of perjury

Jones was indicted in 2020 on charges that stem from two different incidents. One is from a DUI on Nov. 11, 2019 where Jones injured a woman. The jury has charged Jones with three counts of serious injury by vehicle, one count of driving recklessly and two counts of driving under the influence.

The second felony charge was from Jones’ campaign video in the Civic Center parking lot. In the video, men were spinning tires and drifting in the parking lot without authority in the vicinity, putting two other men in danger. He is charged with criminal damage to property in the first degree and interference with government property after. This court hearing is set to take place September 13.

Jones took office in January 2021.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Death investigation underway after man dead, shooting on Colorado Street in Columbus
36-year-old Emanuel Mennefield was shot overnight on Colorado Street.
‘My brother was not a fighter’: Family remembers Columbus shooting victim
Police lights.
Man dead after shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 50th homicide in 2021
CPD investigating another Monday night shooting
JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus reopens after crash

Latest News

Secoriea Turner
2 plead not guilty in slaying of girl near Rayshard Brooks shooting site
Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders to travel across all 50 states in 21 days
Whistle Stop Cafe Donation
Scott's Miracle Ride
Police lights.
Man dead after shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 50th homicide in 2021