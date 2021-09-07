‘Families are crying for their loved ones’ as Columbus surpasses 2020 homicide total

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday morning, the City of Columbus reached a violent new high of 50 murders since January 1, 2021.

“A mothers cry, a fathers cry, families are crying for their loved ones,” said Keisha Henderson.

The grim milestone of 50 murders surpassed last year’s total of 46.

Henderson, founder of First Choice Motivational Center on Buena Vista Road in Columbus, is trying to do what she can to help stop the violence.

“We, as a village, need to come on in and respond to this,” she expressed.

With the help of Faith Ministries, a local church on Buena Vista Road, Henderson is in the process of creating a safe space for children and teens.

”It’s designed for the young people to come on out and get the encouragement, the motivation, the word, and the support they need,”

Edgar Champagne, founder of Not a Bad Apple, a non-profit that builds self-esteem and life skills among the youth, is another advocate for our youth. He is calling on people in the community to speak up and start telling the police what is going on.

“At some point, people have to bite the bullet and do it,” Champagne said.

Muscogee Sheriff Greg Countryman also says the communities experiencing these violent crimes have the power to change what’s going on.

“This is bigger than the sheriffs office, bigger than the police department. We need our community to come together right now,” said Sherriff Countryman.

Sherriff Countryman says one of the most important things you can do to help end the violence is to let authorities know when or if you see something going on.

