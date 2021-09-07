Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former US Sen. Adlai Stevenson III, 90, dead from dementia

Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois has died at his home on Chicago’s North Side....
Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois has died at his home on Chicago’s North Side. He was 90.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois has died at his home on Chicago’s North Side. He was 90.

His son Adlai Stevenson IV, who confirmed the Illinois Democrat’s death, said his father had dementia, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Before his health declined, Mr. Stevenson kept active organizing presentations and speakers for the Adlai Stevenson Center on Democracy in Libertyville, Illinois. He also worked on the family farm in Hanover, Illinois, raising cattle, growing corn and hay for their feed, and chopping wood.

“He just faded away,” his son said.

Mr. Stevenson ran for governor of Illinois twice, losing his 1982 run by just 5,074 votes to Republican Gov. Jim Thompson. It is the closest Illinois election for governor in modern state history.

Mr. Stevenson was the great grandson of former Vice President Adlai Stevenson. His father, Adlai Stevenson II, was a former Illinois governor and two-time presidential candidate.

When running for the Senate, Mr. Stevenson asked then-Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley for advice.

“My advice to you is don’t change your name,” Daley told him, the newspaper reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Death investigation underway after man dead, shooting on Colorado Street in Columbus
Police lights.
Man dead after shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 50th homicide in 2021
36-year-old Emanuel Mennefield was shot overnight on Colorado Street.
‘My brother was not a fighter’: Family remembers Columbus shooting victim
District Attorney Mark Jones indicted on several felony counts of misconduct while in office
CPD investigating another Monday night shooting

Latest News

District Attorney Mark Jones indicted on several felony counts of misconduct while in office
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
In NYC after IDA, Biden calls climate ‘everybody’s crisis’
Police lights.
Man dead after shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 50th homicide in 2021
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Hurricane Ida power outages, misery persist 9 days later