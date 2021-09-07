Business Break
Ga. Dept. of Public Safety: 16 killed in accidents over Labor Day weekend

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Public Safety says 16 people have died so far this holiday travel period.

Among the fatalities is one near Americus, according to a series of tweets from the department.

The Georgia Dept. of Public Safety says distracted, drunk, and fast driving should be avoided and they’ll continue to patrol beyond the holiday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

