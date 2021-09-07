Ga. Dept. of Public Safety: 16 killed in accidents over Labor Day weekend
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Public Safety says 16 people have died so far this holiday travel period.
Among the fatalities is one near Americus, according to a series of tweets from the department.
The Georgia Dept. of Public Safety says distracted, drunk, and fast driving should be avoided and they’ll continue to patrol beyond the holiday.
