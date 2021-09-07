Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia judge eases ballot access for third-party candidates

FILE - Absentee ballots in Chatham County.
FILE - Absentee ballots in Chatham County.(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Third-party candidates will now need to collect fewer signatures to run for congressional seats and other elected offices in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a federal judge ruled Friday that the state must allow third-party candidates for non-statewide offices to appear on the ballot if they collect the signatures of 1% of registered voters. That’s the same threshold required to run for statewide office.

The ruling came in a lawsuit challenging a 1943 state law that required third-party candidates for non-statewide positions to submit a petition signed by at least 5% of registered voters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District Attorney Mark Jones indicted on several felony counts of misconduct while in office
Police lights
Death investigation underway after man dead, shooting on Colorado Street in Columbus
Police lights.
Man dead after shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 50th homicide in 2021
36-year-old Emanuel Mennefield was shot overnight on Colorado Street.
‘My brother was not a fighter’: Family remembers Columbus shooting victim
Arrest made in connection to overnight Columbus murder

Latest News

Alabama state senator proposes ‘clean’ lottery bill
PSA calls on Alabama lawmakers to address gambling
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against District Attorney Mark Jones
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against District Attorney Mark Jones
Are Alabama farmers prepared for medical cannabis?
State commission says medical cannabis dispensaries could operate similar to pharmacies
White House COVID-19 Response Team visiting Columbus