HCSD reports 42 positive COVID-19 cases among students, staffers
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has released sixth weekly COVID-19 update for the 2021-2022 school.
The new data is from Tuesday, August 31 through September 6.
- Students: 34 positive cases of COVID-19 and 152 close contact cases
- Staffers: 8 positive cases of COVID-19 and 2 close contact cases
The school district has 5,503 students and 787 employees.
