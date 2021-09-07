Business Break
HCSD reports 42 positive COVID-19 cases among students, staffers

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has released sixth weekly COVID-19 update for the 2021-2022 school.

The new data is from Tuesday, August 31 through September 6.

  • Students: 34 positive cases of COVID-19 and 152 close contact cases
  • Staffers: 8 positive cases of COVID-19 and 2 close contact cases

The school district has 5,503 students and 787 employees.

