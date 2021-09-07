Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man dead after shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 50th homicide in 2021

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another shooting has claimed the life of a Columbus man.

The incident happened in the early hours of September 7 in the 3700 block of Buena Vista Road.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Maurice Vaughn-Jackson. Bryan says Vaughn-Jackson was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

This murder is the 50th homicide in Columbus this year.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Death investigation underway after man dead, shooting on Colorado Street in Columbus
36-year-old Emanuel Mennefield was shot overnight on Colorado Street.
‘My brother was not a fighter’: Family remembers Columbus shooting victim
JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus reopens after crash
The body of Zachary Dakota Lewis was recovered at Lake Martin on Sept. 5, 2021.
Missing Colorado man’s body recovered on Lake Martin
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall

Latest News

RUN THE RACE: Mom of 6 Runs 200 Marathons and Has Advice For You
RUN THE RACE: Mom of 6 Runs 200 Marathons and Has Advice For You
RUN THE RACE: Mom of 6 Runs 200 Marathons and Has Advice For You
RUN THE RACE: Mom of 6 Runs 200 Marathons and Has Advice For You
State superintendent asks for ‘screaming’ at school nurses and staff to stop
Columbus organizations hold free food giveaway