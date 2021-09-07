Man dead after shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 50th homicide in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another shooting has claimed the life of a Columbus man.

The incident happened in the early hours of September 7 in the 3700 block of Buena Vista Road.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Maurice Vaughn-Jackson. Bryan says Vaughn-Jackson was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

This murder is the 50th homicide in Columbus this year.

